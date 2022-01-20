Metal pins no better than traditional plaster cast for a broken wrist (Cast works just as well for 7 out of 8 patients and doesn’t require surgery like pins except for 1 out of 8 patients)

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Using metal K-wires (commonly known as 'pins') to hold broken wrist bones in place while they heal are no better than a traditional moulded plaster cast. Surgery is expensive and carries risk for the patient, whereas a moulded plaster cast is cheaper but may not provide the same functional outcome. To find out which of these treatments is superior, researchers tracked the progress of 500 adults with a displaced wrist fracture at 36 NHS hospitals between January 2017 and March 2019. Other (secondary) outcomes were PRWE score at three and six months, quality of life, and complications, including the need...



Read More...