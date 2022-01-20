Michigan governor releases plan draft for carbon neutrality

January 20, 2022

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan will build clean energy infrastructure and invest in green programs over the next 30 years with the goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2050 to confront climate change, a draft of a state plan says. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer committed Michigan to the 2050 goal in 2020 and formed the Council on Climate Solutions in the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. A large portion of Michigan’s greenhouse gas emissions come from electrical power and transportation, the draft notes. To reach the 2050 goal of carbon neutrality, the plan would have the state convert...



