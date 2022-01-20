Monte Sereno councilwoman convicted of illegal voting in Oregon

Monte Sereno Councilwoman Rowena Turner was convicted of illegal voting last October in Oregon circuit court after allegations that she voted in both California and Oregon for years gained public attention in 2020. The Republican councilwoman, along with her husband Ahval Turner and son Sean Edward Turner, pleaded “no contest” to charges of illegal voting during the November 2018 general election in Josephine County, Ore., where she owns a vacation home. Elections records show Turner has been a registered voter in California since at least 1990, when she changed her party affiliation from Democrat to Republican. Documents show she was...



