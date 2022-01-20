Motorcyclist fleeing LAPD dies in head-on crash broadcast live on TV

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A speeding motorcyclist who was being tracked by a Los Angeles Police Department helicopter was killed in a brutal head-on crash during the chase. The unidentified cyclist was speeding down Roscoe Boulevard in West Hills, Calif. at about 1 p.m. on Thursday before slamming head-on into a vehicle making a left turn. Cops initially ran the license plate and determined the motorcycle was stolen, LAPD spokesman Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told the Post. The officers then called on an LAPD helicopter to track the motorcyclist, who took off at a high speed.



