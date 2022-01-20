The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

MSNBC Fake News Russia Hoaxer Rachel Maddow Claims That Biden Heroically Stood at the Podium for One Hour and Fifty Minutes To… Send a Powerful Signal to Vladimir Putin That He Was Strong and Had Stamina for the Long War Ahead

January 20, 2022   |   Tags:

The post MSNBC Fake News Russia Hoaxer Rachel Maddow Claims That Biden Heroically Stood at the Podium for One Hour and Fifty Minutes To… Send a Powerful Signal to Vladimir Putin That He Was Strong and Had Stamina for the Long War Ahead appeared first on 🔔 The Liberty Daily.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x