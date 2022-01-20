Quebec will require vaccine passports to shop at Walmart, Costco

the new directive will apply to any stores that are 1,500 square meters (around 16,000 square feet) in size or more, excluding grocery stores and pharmacies.. The Quebec government has announced it is going to implement the vaccine passport system at previously exempt big-box retail stores, including Walmart and Costco, where many families shop. Furthering the discrimination against the unvaccinated, Quebec’s premier Francois Legault has announced that big-box retail stores will be obligated to bar the unvaccinated from entering starting January 24. The measure comes around the same time Legault said that he is going to start taxing those who...



