Senior FBI Official Caught Abusing Authority, Lies to Inspector General – Corrupt DOJ Declines to Criminally Prosecute

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Office of Inspector General on Thursday released its findings of misconduct by a senior FBI official for failure to timely report a romantic relationship with a subordinate. The Senior FBI official then lied to the Inspector General about abusing his authority and intimidating a subordinate. “The OIG investigation substantiated the allegations that the Senior Official engaged in a romantic relationship with a subordinate and failed to timely report the relationship, in violation of FBI policy. The OIG also found that the Senior Official violated FBI policy by participating in two hiring or organizational decisions involving the subordinate without receiving...



Read More...