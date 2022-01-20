‘The Government Ruined Our Lives’: British Student Blasts COVID Abuse

Yesterday British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced all Wuhan coronavirus restrictions, including masks and vaccine passports, will be eliminated next week. The British people are now able to live their lives freely and make decisions for themselves about how to mitigate the risks of the virus. "We will trust the judgement of the British people and no longer criminalize those who choose not to wear [a mask]," Johnson said. Responding to the news, student and political commentator Sophie Corcoran broke down in tears as she detailed the rampant abuse the government inflicted on young people and children over the past...



