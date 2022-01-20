The mystery of Joe Biden's 5 GOP senators

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Midway through his nearly-two-hour-long news conference on Wednesday, President Joe Biden dropped a very interesting nugget. In talking about his struggles to bring bipartisanship back, Biden recounted that: "I've had five Republican senators talk to me, 'bump into me'— quote, unquote — or sit with me, who've told me that they agree with whatever I'm talking about for them to do. 'But, Joe, if I do it, I'm going to get defeated in a primary.'"



Read More...