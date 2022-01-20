The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Twitter erupts over image of Fauci's home covered in Fauci paraphernalia

An image showing Dr. Anthony Fauci sitting in his home office surrounded by depictions of himself went viral on Twitter Thursday. The image is a screenshot from the Fauci documentary film, showing him sitting in his home office wearing a gray hoodie and sending an email on his computer surrounded by a painting of his face and several other images of himself.


