University diversity head resigns for plagiarism on MLK Day

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — The interim vice provost for diversity at the University of Kansas has resigned after acknowledging that a message he sent out to the campus on Martin Luther King Jr. Day was largely plagiarized. D.A. Graham’s resignation was accepted Wednesday and is effective immediately, Provost Barbara Bichelmeyer said. Graham, interim vice provost of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging, told the Lawrence Journal-World on Monday that he didn’t intentionally plagiarize the “2022 MLK Jr. Day of Reflection” text he sent to all faculty, staff and students. “It was an oversight on my part,” Graham said. “I was trying...



