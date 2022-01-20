White House: Coronavirus Emergency Not Over Until Science Says So

January 20, 2022

The White House argued Thursday that the sense of emergency surrounding the coronavirus pandemic would continue, despite some Democrats downplaying the level of concern over the virus. During the daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reacted to a comments from Colorado Democrat Gov. Jared Polis, who said in December that the “medical emergency” surrounding the virus was “over” because of vaccines.



