Why Trump Should Fear DeSantis (or Someone Like Him)

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

I have no idea how 2024 will ultimately play out for Republicans, but I believe if anyone is going to eclipse or defeat Trump, it will be someone like DeSantis who has learned from Trump and could critique him from the right. I wrote about this for Politico today. Ron DeSantis Knows the Formula to Defeat Donald Trump



