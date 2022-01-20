WOKENESS and THE GREAT RESET: is there a connection?

January 20, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Is there a connection between Wokeness and the Great Reset? The only thing I see connecting the two is the need to have an unthinking public comply. Wokeness seems more of an American phenomenon, whereas the Great Reset is global in nature. But the important point is to steer public opinion. Wokeness is more about presumed morality (racism) and the Reset is economic control (social credit system). Both are evil I believe in the attempt to curtail freedom and promote a hateful propaganda. As well, both are run by elites and both need to control the government to implement their...



Read More...