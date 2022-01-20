Woodward: Biden’s Keystone blunder still being felt a year later

Joe Biden kicked off his presidency on Jan. 20, 2021, by killing the Keystone XL pipeline. It was a message affirming his commitment to green energy policies. For the energy industry, America’s allies abroad and skilled workers at home, however, the impacts of Biden’s actions were far more concrete. “Killing 10,000 jobs and taking $2.2 billion in payroll out of workers’ pockets is not what Americans need or want right now,” Andy Black, president and CEO of the Association of Oil Pipelines, said at the time. “Biden’s hurt us,” said H. Sterling Burnett, Ph.D., Senior Fellow on Environmental Policy for...



