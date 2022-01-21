Airstrikes kill 70 people and knock out internet in Yemen

At least 70 people were killed and more than 130 injured when an airstrike hit a detention center in Yemen on Friday... as the Saudi-led coalition continued to ramp up its deadly offensive on rebels in the war-torn nation. Another airstrike early Friday hit a telecommunications building in the strategic port city of Hodeidah, causing a nationwide internet blackout, according to NetBlocks, an organization that tracks network disruptions... The Iran-back Houthi rebels, who control much of Yemen, blamed the Saudi-led coalition for the strikes. CNN has reached out to the coalition for comment. A coalition led by Saudi Arabia and...



