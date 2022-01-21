Biden nominates former Stacey Abrams lawyer for campaign finance watchdog

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Joe Biden is nominating a new commissioner to the Federal Election Commission, the nation's chief campaign finance watchdog. The White House announced on Friday that Biden was putting forward Dara Lindenbaum, a campaign finance attorney, to join the six-member board governing the agency, which is charged with enforcing campaign finance laws and issuing opinions guiding federal officeseekers. Lindenbaum, according to her bio on her law firm's website, was general counsel to Stacey Abrams' 2018 Georgia gubernatorial run and deputy general counsel for former Maryland Gov. Martin O'Malley's 2016 presidential bid. If confirmed, she would replace longtime commissioner Steven Walther,...



Read More...