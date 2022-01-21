Biden’s press conference was terrifying — his internal monologue said out loud

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s a day since President Joe Biden’s press conference marking the first anniversary of his swearing-in, and I remain in the same state of horrified and stunned disbelief I experienced while watching it. I’ve always wondered what it would be like to see the behavior of an actual human being, as opposed to a character in a spy movie, who’d been given a shot of sodium pentothal. That’s what Biden was like at the press conference. Everything he said he probably shouldn’t have said, but he just couldn’t help himself. It was his Internal Monologue Made Exterior, and it was...



Read More...