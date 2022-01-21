COVID-19-free Tonga turned away a plane loaded with tsunami disaster aid after someone on board tested positive for the virus

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The plane was forced to reverse course mid-flight on Thursday due to a positive COVID-19 case on board the aircraft that was headed for the Pacific nation in the aftermath of Saturday's volcanic eruption and tsunami which devastated the country. Since Tonga is COVID-19 free, it has required delivery of aid to the island nation of about 105,000 to be contactless in order to keep the coronavirus out.



Read More...