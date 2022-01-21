DeSantis campaign selling Fauci flip-flops urging him to 'pound sand'

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reelection campaign is rolling out flip-flop merchandise named after Dr. Anthony Fauci. The flip-flops, which are being sold online on the Republican governor’s "Official Ron DeSantis Store," are emblazoned with "Freedom from Fauci" on the straps. The soles of the beach footwear urge the nation's top infectious diseases expert to "pound sand." According to a promotional video released Friday by the DeSantis campaign, the flip-flops commemorate what it describes as Fauci's flip-flopping opinions regarding masks, vaccines, lockdowns, school closures and social distancing.



