Dr. Jordan Petersen On Fire

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

This video, done by Dr. Jordan Petersen is VERY alarming! Speaking about the cultural implosion in Canada, and a loss of sanity among academic elites. People need to wage a war, to return to giving titles, position and honor, to people of any race, religion, and ethnicity, if they acquire the knowledge, pass the TESTS, and know their stuff. Rewarding people on gender identity, color of their skin pigment will ruin the entire world.



