Florida man charged after 4 found dead at Canada-US border

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

A Florida man was charged Thursday with human smuggling after the bodies of four people, including a baby and a teen, were found in Canada near the U.S. border in what authorities believe was a failed crossing attempt during a freezing blizzard. The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota said Steve Shand, 47, has been charged with human smuggling after seven Indian nationals were found in the U.S. and the discovery of the bodies. Court documents filed Wednesday in support of Shand’s arrest allege one of the people spent a significant amount of money to come to...



