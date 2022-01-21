France ready to send NATO troops to Romania

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, announced on Wednesday, January 19, that France would send troops to Romania as part of NATO operations to ensure the security of the eastern alliance states, G4media.ro reported. The statement comes amid a security crisis on NATO's eastern flank. "We have sent troops to ensure the security of our European partners in NATO missions, to our friends in the Baltic area, and we will continue to do so. We have shown our readiness to move forward, within NATO, to engage in new missions and to take responsibility for "enhanced advanced presence" missions, especially in...



Read More...