Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany coordinated to silence ‘stolen election talk’….

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The J6 committee’s request to sit with Ivanka Trump is further highlighting the close relationship Sean Hannity had with her father’s White House. A letter from the panel to Ivanka Trump includes portions of text exchanges from Hannity and Kayleigh McEnany related to January 6th and the stolen election. “1- No more stolen election talk,” Hannity texted McEnany, who herself sat down with committee investigators last week after being subpoenaed. Per the letter, he continued, “2- Yes, impeachment and the 25th amendment are real and many people will quit.” McEnany responded “Love that. Thank you. That is the playbook. I...



Read More...