January 21 – Satan’s Promises—Corrupt Strings Attached – Devotional

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

“The devil took Him to a very high mountain and showed Him all the kingdoms of the world and their glory” (Matthew 4:8). Satan offered the world’s kingdoms to Jesus on his own corrupt terms. God allowed this test to prove that Christ was and is a worthy Son, fit to one day inherit the world and rule from His throne. The devil, on the other hand, wanted to prove the Son’s unworthiness by getting Him to prematurely grab the kingdoms God had already promised Him. The enemy approaches Christians also with corrupt bargaining chips. Whatever they might want in...



