Los Angeles weighs phasing out oil and gas drilling

January 21, 2022
The University Park neighborhood of Los Angeles has a lot in common with urban areas across the US: A dense population with lots of businesses and housing. A cluster of car dealerships. A row of restaurants. Schools and a community center. But nestled in the predominantly Latino community is something rarely found in urban areas outside California: an oil field.


