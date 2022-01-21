Lunacy: New Yorkers Arrested For Not Having A Vaccine Passport – Vaccine Passports Are NOT Constitutional, So Who Then Is Breaking The Law? (Video)

January 21, 2022 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Can anyone that has been going along with this plandemic please make reference to constitutional law that states what has taken place in the U.S. is legal in any sense of the word? I am still waiting…” I want you to now consider that what has taken place under this “plandemic” has had no backing …



Read More...