The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Mother, Child & Others Kidnapped By New York Nazis For Visiting Public Museum Without “VAX” Passport (Video)

January 21, 2022   |   Tags: ,
Earlier this week, the World Health Organization issued a statement citing the complete lack of evidence that healthy children and adolescents need booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine. “There is no evidence right now that healthy children or heavy adolescents need boosters. No evidence at all,” the WHO’s chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Tuesday. Also released this …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x