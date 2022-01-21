NASA catches sun sending powerful flare into space

Our sun just had a medium-sized energy burp. NASA's Solar Dynamics Observatory (SDO) caught a mid-level solar flare on Thursday (Jan. 20) with a peak at 1:01 a.m. EST (0601 GMT). You can see the flash on the limb, or edge, of the sun, thanks to SDO's powerful imaging. Because the flare was on the sun's limb, it likely wasn't pointed squarely toward Earth. The flare is classified as medium or M5.5 class, powerful enough to potentially cause radio blackouts in polar regions if the flare were to hit our planet square-on. The sun has an 11-year cycle of solar...



