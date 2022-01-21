No. 2 US climate diplomat leaves after a year under Biden

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration’s second-ranking climate diplomat is leaving his government job after one year, special U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said Friday. Jonathan Pershing is a veteran of decades of U.S. government climate efforts, with work that included helping to negotiate the 2015 Paris accord under the Obama administration. Pershing had returned to government to help the Biden administration restart global U.S. climate efforts following President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the Paris accord. As soon as Joe Biden called Kerry about serving as climate envoy, “I called Jonathan in California to tell him we needed him on...



Read More...