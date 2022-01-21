The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

OAN Founder Finally Addresses AT&T, Asks Viewers to Help Find New Home

The founder and CEO of San Diego-based One America News on Thursday appealed to viewers of his far-right network to contact their cable provider to carry OAN. Robert Herring Sr. commented publicly for the first time on “surprise” news a week ago that AT&T and DirecTV would drop OAN. “Whether it’s Spectrum, Dish, or any of the other great providers … let them know that you would like for them to carry One America News,” he said in a 2 1/2-minute segment. He even revealed what OAN makes in the carriage agreement. “We only charge 10 cents per household per...


