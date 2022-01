San Francisco Store Clerk Confused As Shopper Actually Tries To Pay For Merchandise

January 21, 2022 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

SAN FRANCISCO—A cashier working the closing shift at a small mom-and-pop store on Sutter St. was left shocked and bewildered when a customer tried to pay for her items.

