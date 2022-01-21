So let me get this straight

So let me get this straight, I am being investigated in Georgia for asking an Attorney General with many lawyers and others knowingly on the phone to look for corruption, which definitely took place in the Georgia Presidential election—but the people who committed the crime are in no way, shape, or form under investigation and are instead being protected? The people looking for the crime are being hounded and the people who committed the crime are being protected. This is not the American way.



