Suburbs, warmer cities step up efforts to lure cops away from Chicago

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Some Chicago officers want to get away from a demoralized police department. Now, the law also lets them transfer up to 5 years of service to suburban pension plans. Sean Jaycox, a third-generation Chicago police officer, was goofing around on his computer last winter. He started looking at Florida police departments that hire cops from other states but don’t make them go through a training academy again. “I threw an application in for fun, and here I am now,” Jaycox says of his new job as a Fort Lauderdale cop. “I’m only 24, no wife, no kids,” he says. “If...



