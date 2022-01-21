The Bible In Paintings: THE FLOOD RECEDES

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

The Bible In Paintings 2 Engravings•Facades•Frescoes•Illuminations•Miniatures•Mosaics•Photographs•Reliefs•Sculptures•Tapestries•WindowsG E N E S I SCHAPTER 8, VERSES 1-14 But God remembered Noah and all the wild animals and the livestock that were with him in the ark, and he sent a wind over the earth, and the waters receded. Now the springs of the deep and the floodgates of the heavens had been closed, and the rain had stopped falling from the sky. The water receded steadily from the earth. At the end of the hundred and fifty days the water had gone down, and the ark came to rest on the...



Read More...