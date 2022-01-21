The stock market is a 'superbubble' about to burst, top hedge fund manager warns

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Stocks are off to a tough start this year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already in a correction, a more than 10% drop. Jeremy Grantham, co-founder and chief investment strategist of Grantham, Mayo, & van Otterloo (GMO) said in a report called "Let the Wild Rumpus Begin" that stocks are now in the midst of a "superbubble," that it won't end well. He noted that US stocks have experienced two such "superbubbles" before: 1929, a market fall that led to the Great Depression, and again in 2000, when the dot-com bubble burst. He also said the US housing market was a...



