USS Kitty Hawk headed for the scrapyard

January 21, 2022

Kitty Hawk, the last oil-fired Navy aircraft carrier, departed Naval Base Kitsap-Bremerton, Washington, Saturday for its final transit to a ship-breaking facility in Texas. Kitty Hawk served for 48 years before it was decommissioned in 2009, earning the nickname “Shitty Kitty” among some crew members assigned to its aged, non-nuclear-powered hull… https://www.navytimes.com/news/your-navy/2022/01/18/uss-kitty-hawk-headed-for-the-scrapyard/



