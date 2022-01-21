Venezuelan girl drowns in Rio Grande amid migration to US

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Just days before Mexico began requiring visas for Venezuelan visitors in an attempt to slow their migration to the U.S. border, Mayerlin Mayor left her native Maracaibo with her 7-year-old daughter Victoria. The 36-year-old school teacher living with her parents could no longer make ends meet in the face of triple-digit inflation. They traveled by bus from the western Venezuela oilfields to Medellin in the mountains of Colombia, where they boarded a flight to Mexico. On Tuesday, mother and daughter attempted to ford the Rio Grande to Del Rio, Texas, with other migrants and smugglers. Victoria...



Read More...