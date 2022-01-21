Wildlife rescuers try to identify mystery animal that might be dog or coyote

January 21, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

VIDEO OF ANIMAL AT LINK................ Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Wildlife experts in Pennsylvania said they are having genetic testing done to identify a mystery animal that might be a dog or a coyote. Christina Eyth, of Fairfield Township, said she noticed paw prints in front of her door earlier this week and followed them around her house to their source -- a small, dog-like animal curled up outside her basement door. "I peeked outside the door, and that's whenever I noticed the animal on the left hand side. And it was so scared and cold and shivering," Eyth told WPXI-TV....



Read More...