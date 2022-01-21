"World's Largest Potato" To Be DNA Tested To See If It's Actually A Potato

https://youtu.be/La1s0aamtnc What is potentially the world's largest potato is to be given a DNA test to determine if it's actually a potato. Colin and Donna Craig-Brown – a couple from near Hamilton, New Zealand – found an absolute unit of a potato (please note that for ease, we are calling it a potato rather than "alleged potato") in their vegetable garden last August. The potato, which they have named Dug, weighed a whopping 7.8 kilograms (17.2 pounds), making it a contender for the largest spud in the world. “We unearthed this hunk of tuber, and we thought to ourselves, ‘what...



