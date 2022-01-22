A view from inside Ukraine — tense but people are ready to resist Russia

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

It’s a scary time here in Ukraine. That’s saying something, because the past eight years haven’t been easy... Heavy artillery, rocket attacks, trench warfare, a civilian airliner shot from the sky. In September 2014, I witnessed tank combat outside the coastal city of Mariupol. Today, Ukrainian troops remain in daily combat against a combined force of Russian regulars and local conscripts drawn from the Russian-occupied territories in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region... We are in the midst of Europe’s most dangerous moment... One line of thinking is that Russian forces would execute a swift, overwhelming strike meant to inflict massive...losses on...



