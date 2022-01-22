Against Flight Attendants

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Can we have a 3 hour recorded public debate on whether there was misinformation on JRE #1757 instead of censorship? Or is high tech company censorship the only way you roll?Steve KirschJan 20 The challengeTo the 270 scientists, medical professionals, professors, and science communicators who signed the letter to Spotify complaining about medical misinformation:We challenge every Professor and medical doctor (MD) who signed the Open Letter to a live recorded Zoom debate at 10am PST on January 28, 2021 for 3 hours. The purpose is to identify and expose any misinformation on the Joe Rogan podcast cited in the letter...



Read More...