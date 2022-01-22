All 14 black Democrat lawmakers in Mississippi Senate WALK OUT in protest over bill to ban teaching that 'any race is superior or inferior' and curb critical race theory in schools

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

All 14 black Mississippi state senators, all Democrats, walked out before a vote on a bill that forbids teaching students at public schools and colleges that 'that any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior.' The bill later passed passed 32-2, with only two Democratic legislators - David Blount and Hob Bryan, both white - voting against it. It now heads to the Mississippi state House for approval. The unprecedented walkout on Friday followed a two-hour debate when Democratic lawmakers asked whether or not Critical Race Theory (CRT), which centers on the idea that racism...



Read More...