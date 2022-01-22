Biden reacts to NYPD officer shootings: 'Extraordinary sacrifice'

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

President Biden on Friday reacted to news of two New York Police Department officers shot on Friday evening while responding to a domestic dispute. Suspect Lashawn McNeil, 47, is accused of shooting NYPD officers Jason Rivera, 22, and Wilbert Mora, 27, in Harlem on Friday. Rivera succumbed to his wounds while Mora was gravely injured and hospitalized. "Jill and I are saddened to hear two NYPD officers were shot last night — one fatally," Biden said in a Saturday afternoon tweet. "We’re keeping them and their families in our prayers. Officers put on the badge and head into harm’s way...



