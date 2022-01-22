The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Biden’s Climate Policies Damage America and Don’t Help the Climate

January 22, 2022   |   Tags:
Fighting climate change is at the center of resident Joe Biden’s administration, because, Biden claims, “[Climate change is] the number one issue facing humanity.” Biden’s solution, as outlined at the time and subsequently on multiple White House fact sheets, is to use a “whole of government approach,” achieving a 50-52 percent reduction from 2005 levels in economy-wide net greenhouse gas emissions in 2030, and being net-zero emissions for the nation as a whole by 2050. Although Biden’s goals are clearly stated, his energy and climate policies have been inconsistent. Energy is the lifeblood of the economy. The actions taken by...


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x