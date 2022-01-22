Breck Denny, Comedic Actor and Writer, Dies Suddenly at Age 34

Breck Denny, an actor, writer and member of the comic group The Groundlings, died suddenly Monday. He was 34. Denny died from a rare spontaneous splenic artery rupture, Deadline reported. “He has been a part of the Groundlings community for many years, was a fantastic performer, and was one of the nicest, funniest people you’d ever meet,” the Groundlings wrote in an Instagram post. Denny made guest appearances in “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Ratched” and “The Shrink Next Door,” among other shows. He produced, wrote and starred in the 2019 short film “The Last Piece.” After graduating from NYU in 2011,...



