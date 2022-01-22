Dark Side Of Metaverse Exposed: Why Your Kids Need To Stay Away From VRChat

Parents who bought their children the Oculus Quest 2 for Christmas could be in for a surprise as there have been several instances of child grooming within one of the virtual reality headset's most popular chatroom services VRChat.

VRChat is an online virtual world platform where users get their first taste of the metaverse and use full-body avatars to conceal their identity. There have been instances of child abuse, harassment, racism, and pornography on the popular chatroom service.

One clip shared by the YouTuber "VSF Studios" shares several instances of a massive problem in VRChat: child exploitation and sexualization.

VSF Studios said VRChat is "not a place for children."

The first example that "really shook" the YouTuber was seeing an underaged girl in a 12yo's body dancing for a 40yo Japanese man. He said it was "disgusting, to say the least."

Maybe there's a dark side to the metaverse that needs to be discussed, and that is how easily it connects users to predators.