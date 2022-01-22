Defeat the Mandates DC….United We Stand March, Jan 23, 2022

JANUARY 23, 2022 | WASHINGTON, DC UNITED WE STAND. IN PEACE WE MARCH. We Want To Be Free. Free to work. Free to travel. Free to learn. Free to question. Free to speak. Free to pray. Free to say no. The Mandates Are Not American. Stop the mass firings. Stop segregating by vaccination status. Stop calling Americans “unpatriotic” for making a personal medical choice. We're Coming Home. Americans of every class and color. Democrats and Republicans. Vaccinated and unvaccinated. United we stand. In peace we march.



