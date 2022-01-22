Editorial: UChicago Must End Its Booster Mandate—We Are Not Lab Rats

January 22, 2022 | Tags: FREE REPUBLIC

Per the University of Chicago’s newly announced booster mandate, all students and employees must obtain a booster shot by January 24. Those who do not comply will be barred from campus and restricted from attending in-person classes, among other activities. This booster mandate is demonstrably unsafe, ineffective, unnecessary, inconsistent, and unethical. We’ve struggled beneath UChicago’s draconian COVID decrees for years, but the university’s booster mandate reaches a new height of absurdity.



Read More...