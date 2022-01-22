Fauci Reveals He Has Forged In Secret A Master Vaccine To Rule All The Others

January 22, 2022

WASHINGTON, D.C.—Addressing the nation from his dark tower, Dr. Fauci revealed today that he has been forging in secret a master vaccine to rule all the others and cover all the lands in darkness. The "One Vaccine to Rule Them All" apparently gives Fauci the power to control anyone who has "so foolishly" taken his free gift of vaccines throughout the pandemic.

